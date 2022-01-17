Snow storm causes black ice concerns on metro Atlanta roads

The weekend's snow and freezing rain have left dangerous conditions on some of metro Atlanta's roads Monday morning.

With temperatures dropping below freezing overnight, FOX 5 has received reports of ice forming on multiple north Georgia roads.

In Gwinnett County, the temperature Monday morning was just at the freezing point - right where the wet pavement could become black ice.

"Patchy black ice. It doesn't mean that the whole road is going to be covered with it, but it's very difficult to see and very treacherous," Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale said.

Georgia DOT crews have been out since Friday working to keep the roads clear. Now they're spreading a salt mix around the area in order to stop ice from forming and to treat patches that pop up.

"Black ice and trees coming down are not in any way a good recipe for travel," Dale said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter Sunday to urge drivers to stay home until the thermometer rises above freezing.

"With the temperatures dropping down into the 20s, please stay off the road tonight and tomorrow if at all possible," Kemp said. "It's going to be very treacherous in parts of our state."

The state did catch one break. Due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, traffic is expected to be lighter than normal, but there are still lots of people who don't have the day off.

