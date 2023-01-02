Missing 80-year-old Snellville man driving around metro Atlanta, police say

article

Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says.

Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police describe Sellers as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with white hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

He left his home around 5:30 p.m. Monday in a gray 2004 Ford F-150 with a "Support Our Troops" Georgia license plate EZT701. The pickup truck has UGA, Georgia Tech, and Marines Corps stickers on the rear window.

Police have released a photo taken from a Flock camera showing his truck along Georgia Highway 36 at Scout Road in Newton County around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sellers does not have a cell phone with him.

Police say Sellers was diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who see Sellers or his vehicles is asked to call 911 or Snellville Dispatch at 770-985-3555.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.