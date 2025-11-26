Snellville man who targeted former classmates gets 30-year sentence

article

The Brief Snellville man convicted in three connected shooting attacks targeting former classmates. Jet Horne, 20, sentenced to 30 years with 25 to serve in prison. Ballistics evidence tied all three shootings to the same suspect.



A Snellville man who carried out a series of violent shooting attacks against former high-school classmates has been convicted on multiple felony charges and sentenced to 30 years, with 25 to serve in prison, authorities said.

What we know:

Prosecutors said Jet Horne, 20, was found guilty of criminal attempt to commit a felony, six counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of first-degree criminal damage to property and one count of hijacking a motor vehicle. The charges stem from three separate shootings between December 2024 and May 2025.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said one victim remains in physical rehabilitation, while others have recovered from their injuries.

The backstory:

The first attack occurred on Dec. 18, 2024, when Horne ambushed former basketball teammate Talal Anash as he returned home from work, shooting him eight times and leaving him critically injured, investigators said.

On March 22, 2025, police said Horne fired into a vehicle where Timair Walker was sitting in front of his home, shattering the rear window. Walker escaped injury, but a stray bullet struck a neighbor in the leg. Homes belonging to Walker and his neighbors were also hit by gunfire.

The third incident took place on May 16, 2025, when Horne confronted another former teammate, Maalik Leitch, outside his home. Investigators said Horne jumped from a wooded area holding two handguns, demanded the keys to Leitch’s BMW and drove away. He later ran after a police pursuit but was found by officers with the help of a K-9 unit.

Investigators linked all three shootings by comparing ballistics evidence recovered from the first two attacks with the firearms found in the stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors said the case was handled by Assistant District Attorneys Laura Trejo and Nam Nguyen, along with support from investigators and victim advocates. The Gwinnett County Police Department assisted throughout the investigation.