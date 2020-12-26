Smyrna public safety workers received 3% raise

article

Smyrna’s public safety workers got a Christmas present from the city in the form of a raise.

The Smyrna City Council voted to give members of the Smyrna Police and Fire departments a 3% raise that will complement their individual merit increase. That means police officers and firefighters could see up to a 6.5% raise and paramedics can get up to 9% raise when combined with the approved increase.

"Given a very turbulent 2020 (Covid-19), this merit increase was an unexpected early Christmas gift," the Smyrna Police Department posted on their Facebook page following the vote. "To say, we (the men and women of the Smyrna Police Department) who serve the great citizens of Smyrna are appreciative is an understatement!"

The city council also recognized by way of a proclamation essential workers from the medical field, the foodservice industry, seniors, and members of the Smyrna Police & Fire Departments during Monday’s meeting.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.