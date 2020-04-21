Smyrna police officer dies after crash in Cobb County

A Smyrna Police officer has died after an accident in Cobb County.

The car wreck happened late Monday night on South Cobb Drive, near the Interstate 285 interchange.

Smyrna police said after 11 p.m one of the department's squad cars collided with a Chevy Tahoe right in front of a BP gas station. The entire top of the patrol vehicle appears to have caved in and the SUV suffered major front end damage.

The officer died after the crash. Smyrna police said the officer was killed in the line of duty, but haven't yet said what led up to the crash.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Kennestone Hospital. No word yet on the driver's condition.

Georgia State Patrol seemed to be in charge of the investigation. Troopers could be seen going into the gas station, possibly trying to see if there is any surveillance video of the accident.

Cobb County police also responded to the scene.

Traffic heading south on South Cobb Drive was blocked for hours.