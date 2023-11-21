Smyrna man sentenced to prison after victim reveals molestation as child during family therapy session

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. has announced that Carlos Eduardo Diaz, 38, has pleaded guilty to charges of child molestation and aggravated molestation. Cobb Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown sentenced Diaz to 30 years, with 15 years to be served in prison, followed by 15 years on probation.

The charges stem from Diaz's molestation of an underage family member while her mother was away from home. The victim reportedly disclosed the molestation during a family therapy session. Marietta Police Detectives conducted an investigation, during which Diaz admitted to molesting the underage child between May 1, 2017, and Sept. 1, 2023.

District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. emphasized the importance of protecting children, stating, "Guarding our children is a shared duty. Their innocence holds our future, and it's our responsibility to protect and nurture that future. In the pursuit of justice, our office will continue to advocate for those who cannot defend themselves, to ensure that the perpetrators of crimes against our children face the full force of the law."

Assistant District Attorney Laura Trejo prosecuted the case on behalf of the state, while the defendant, Carlos Eduardo Diaz, was represented by James Waring Gilbert.

For immediate danger situations, the public is urged to call 911. Victims of child sexual assault are encouraged to contact their local police department to file a report. Additional resources are available through SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center at 770-801-3465.