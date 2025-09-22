Smyrna man convicted of murder after ankle monitor ties him to scene

The Brief The jury found Bobby Pegues, also known as Bobby Porter, 41, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and several other charges. Police said he killed Travis Johnson on April 28, 2024. He will be sentenced at a later date.



A Cobb County jury has convicted a Smyrna man of murder and drug trafficking in connection with the 2024 shooting death of a Marietta man, prosecutors said.

What we know:

The jury found Bobby Pegues, also known as Bobby Porter, 41, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime, and trafficking cocaine.

The backstory:

According to Cobb County police, officers responded around 7:27 p.m. on April 28, 2024 to a home on Lorene Drive, where they found 48-year-old Travis Johnson, of Marietta, lying in the driveway with two gunshot wounds. Johnson was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators learned the shooter’s name was Bobby, that he drove a blue car, and was with his fiancée at the time of the shooting. Detectives later identified a blue 2020 Volkswagen Jetta registered to Pegues in the area before and after the killing.

Police said a search of Pegues’s apartment, which he shared with his fiancée, turned up 39 grams of cocaine, more than $2,000 in cash, and several cell phones. Investigators also tracked his fiancée’s ankle monitor to the crime scene, and cell phone data placed both her and Pegues at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said Pegues is an "11-time felon."

What's next:

Pegues will be sentenced at a later date, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.