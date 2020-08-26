Smyrna couple memorializes deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery

Taking a stroll through Taylor-Brawner Park in Smyrna, one will notice there are several benches with plaques attached. On three of them, are some very familiar names: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Their deaths sparked unrest and protests across the country.

A Smyrna couple found a more peaceful way to get the message out that Black Lives Matter.

Damon and Yashira Willis wanted to do something to memorialize their lives.

"Our hope is that this will ensure that even when they're not in the headlines, people will remember them, think about them and honor them with how we live our lives," said Damon.

Damon and Yashira paid to have plaques with the names of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery added to benches at the park, so that every time someone walks by they'll read the names. They'll remember.

"Maybe even spark a conversation, maybe with their children, about why these plaques are here. Our hope is that this will keep their memories alive and this will keep the movement alive," said Damon.

"I hope they see those names and remember there's work to be done until there are no longer these horrific shootings of unarmed black people," said Yashira.

Damon and Yashira also hope the plaques will prompt people to take action.

"People will be encouraged to continue talking, to continue to moving forward, so we can make real change for our kids," said Yashira.

Once word got out on social media about the benches, people in other cities and states started contacting Damon and Yashira saying they wanted to do something similar in their neighborhoods.

