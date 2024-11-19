Smyrna leaders hold training to help parents detect violent tendencies in children

The Brief Following a rise in campus threats in Georgia, Smyrna city officials are offering trainings to help adults prevent youth violence. The workshops, led by licensed clinical social workers, teach recognition of aggression signs, like social isolation. Attendees are learning to communicate with at-risk youth and how to access mental health services, including immediate mobile response. Two more forums are scheduled at the Smyrna Community Center to extend these efforts.



Schools across Georgia have seen a spike in threats on campus since the mass shooting at Apalachee High School. Now, Smyrna city leaders are reaching out to adults in the community to make sure they know how to help youths who may be leaning toward violent tendencies.

"We're trying to be proactive and give them the tools they need to hopefully prevent these tragedies that have been happening all over the country and here in Georgia from happening in Smyrna," said Mayor Derek Norton.

They held a community training forum led by Licensed Clinical Social Workers who work closely with the Smyrna Police.

A community training forum led by licensed clinical social workers who work closely with Smyrna Police.

They pointed out early warning signs.

"The biggest one in terms of youth violence and aggression is social isolation, perceived lack of social support, where kids don't feel socially connected," said Dr. Bianca Channer, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

They also talked about what to do if a child is showing violent tendencies, how to talk to them and where to get help during a crisis.

"There are mental health services that are available 24/7 throughout Georgia. Here's GCAL, Georgia Crisis and Access Line and mobile response, that will come out immediately," said Dr. Channer.

Smyrna police have that information on them when they respond to calls, and they want parents to understand they don't just enforce the law, they want to help.

"One of the things we train is deescalation and interaction with youth who are going through these types of things. Being able to talk to them, get down on their level, have a one-on-one encounter where they come away knowing we care," said Deputy Chief Mark Binicewicz.

There are two more similar forums scheduled: Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., both to be held at the Smyrna Community Center. \