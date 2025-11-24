Small kitchen fire temporarily closes Superica Battery

article

The Brief Small kitchen fire at Superica in The Battery triggered sprinklers and was quickly contained by Cobb County firefighters. No injuries were reported; the restaurant will temporarily close for cleanup and repairs. Superica says it is grateful for first responders and plans to reopen after a "little refresh," though no date has been set.



The Cobb County Fire Department responded to a small fire in the kitchen of Superica at The Battery Atlanta in the 400 block of Legends Place on Sunday night.

What we know:

According to the fire department, the fire triggered the sprinkler system, which prevented it from spreading outside the kitchen area.

Fire crews finished extinguishing the fire and checked to make sure it had not spread.

What they're saying:

Superica Battery will be temporarily closed due to the fire, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant.

They also said they a "thankful for the swift action of first responders and relieved no guests or team members were harmed."

They said the restaurant "will reopen and welcome back guests after a little refresh."

At this time, it is not know exactly when that will take place.

There are several Superica restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. They are known for their multiple Tex-Mex dishes, lunch specials and holiday celebrations.