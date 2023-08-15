Slutty Vegan products now available at metro Atlanta Targets

Atlanta's popular restaurant Slutty Vegan is coming to a Target store near you.

Metro Atlanta Targets are now selling the restaurant's popular vegan bacon and "Slut Dust" seasoning created by owner Pinky Cole.

The products are available at 12 stores across metro Atlanta.

Both the seasoning and bacon are priced at $11.99.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Courtesy of Slutty Vegan)

Announcing the news on Instagram, Cole said that "Breakfast will never be the same."

"They tried to make me a target, so we put em’ in TARGET," she wrote.

The Atlanta-based restaurant recently celebrated its fifth birthday by giving back with a week's worth of community activities, including free haircuts.

It now has 10 locations in places like Brooklyn, Birmingham, and Truist Park.