'Slow down': Driver clocked going 94 mph on Smyrna road

article

Smyrna police are warning drivers to slow down after one of their officers clocked a car going nearly 50 miles per hour over the speed limit,

What we know:

The Smyrna Police Department shared a photo of the officer's radar gun, which recorded the driver speeding at 94 miles per hour on Windy Hill Road.

Officials say the speed limit on the road is 45 mph and that there was medium traffic.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or whether they were charged.

What they're saying:

"Please SLOW DOWN, FOLLOW THE POSTED SPEED LIMIT and DRIVE SAFE," the department wrote.