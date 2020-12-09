Slight warm-up before 2 weekend fronts, flurries possible

article

Mild to warm temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday across North Georgia with highs running 10 degrees above the seasonal averages.

Two weather systems will then roll our way.

Dec. 9, 2020 (FOX 5)

The first will be Saturday with a chance of showers late Saturday and into early Sunday.

Rainfall amounts will be generally 1/4" to 1/2".

Colder air arrives late Sunday and into Monday.

With the cold air intrusion, some spots in North Georgia could see some snow flurries early in the morning, right now, not expecting any accumulations or travel issues.

Dry and cold for metro Atlanta.

