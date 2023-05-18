Sleeping woman grazed by bullet after multiple gunshots fired at southwest Atlanta home

A woman is recovering after she received a graze wound from a bullet that was shot into her home in southwest Atlanta in the early hours of May 18, according to police.

Atlanta Police Department says they responded to the incident in the 3300 block of Dale Lane SW shortly before 3 a.m. Police say that the woman was asleep inside her home when she was awakened by the sound of multiple gunshots. She was grazed in the shoulder by one of those bullets.

Police are currently trying to figure out what led to the shooting. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and is stable.

Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report any information they may have regarding the incident to the local authorities.

Updates on the investigation will be provided as new information becomes available.

MAP OF THE AREA