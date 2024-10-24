Skydivers take big jump to raise money for people with disabilities

This week, you can experience the thrill of a lifetime all while supporting those in metro Atlanta who live with disabilities.

On Sunday, skydivers will take to the heavens at Skydive Monroe on Towler Street for the Big Jump Festival.

The skydiving will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the fall festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit esp Inc. The money raised will help send people with disabilities to summer camp.

Other fun activities during the festival include accessible games, a costume parade, and more.

You can learn more about the event on esp's website.