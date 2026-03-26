Skeletal remains found in Gwinnett identified as Timothy Williams

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The Brief Authorities have identified skeletal remains as Timothy Williams. Investigators used genetic genealogy technology to help confirm the identity. The case remains under investigation as officials continue their work.



Authorities have identified skeletal remains found in Gwinnett County as belonging to Timothy Williams, according to Lawrenceville Police Department.

The remains were found by construction workers expanding Northside Hospital Gwinnett near Highway 316 and Hiway 120 on Feb. 10, 2025.

What we know:

The identification was made by the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office in coordination with the Lawrenceville Police Department. Officials said the case was resolved with the help of genetic genealogy technology through Othram.

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Investigators credited the work of forensic teams, including Senior Forensic Technician Christina Pursley and staff at the medical examiner’s office, for helping bring closure to the Williams family.

Officials said this marks the second case in Lawrenceville in recent weeks solved using Othram’s technology and the 30th such case in Georgia.

What they're saying:

The Lawrenceville Police Department expressed condolences to Williams’ family and said the investigation remains ongoing.

According to the police department, Williams was last known to be alive on July 18, 2020. During his final conversation with his mother, he insisted that she keep his cell phone and he would call her later. However, he was never seen again.

Williams was a son, a brother, and a loyal friend. He enjoyed sports, especially skiing. He was also a devoted animal lover and had numerous pets, including up to 10 iguanas and several dogs. He was also a proud business owner, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a cause of death. It remains unknown how Williams ended up