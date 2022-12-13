Skating through history at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards

From stepping into the masterpieces painted by Vincent Van Gogh to kneeling before the Queen in the world of "Bridgerton," we’ve spent some really memorable mornings at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards.

And now that colder temperatures are returning to Georgia this weekend, we've decided to add to that list by lacing up our skates and demonstrating our gold medal-worthy skills on the property’s newest season attraction!

This morning, we lived out our Olympic dreams on the Pullman Yards ice skating rink, which opened in late November and is scheduled to remain operational through February. The open-air rink is currently open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and for adults 16 years old and up from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for kids under the age of 15 — and on Tuesdays, visitors can score $2 off skate rentals and $2 parking!

Of course, ice skating can really work up an appetite — and that’s where the marshmallow bar comes in. Yes, you read that correctly: marshmallow bar! One of the famous Pullman Yards shipping containers has been filled with various marshmallows flavors, ready for use in s’mores and drinks.

The rink is just the latest chapter in the storied history of Pullman Yards, which was originally built in the early 1900s by Pratt Engineering and used for the production of fertilizer bombs during World War I. Purchased by the Pullman Company in 1926, the historic property was then used to repair passenger and cargo cars for many years. Today, of course, it’s become an entertainment destination, hosting immersive exhibits, live concerts, and more.

For more information on Pullman Yards and the ice skating rink, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting in a few practice laps on the ice!