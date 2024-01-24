Six Flags Over Georgia hiring for 2024 season

article

Six Flags Over Georgia is looking to hire for its 2024 season, which starts March 2.

The park will be hosting a new hire job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 27 and a leadership fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 3.

Available positions include:

Ride Attendant and Operator

Food and Beverage Host

Restroom Attendant

Retail Cashier

Lifeguard

Security Officer

Admissions Team Member

Six Flags offers a wide variety of positions from entry level to management opportunities. Job perks for Six Flags Over Georgia team members include advancement opportunities, reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, paid training, free park admission, exclusive team member events, and special incentives from area businesses.

Interested applicants can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com. The park is hiring within 24 hours of the application submission. The Six Flags Over Georgia Hiring Center is now open daily, from 12 to 5 p.m. for walk in interviews.