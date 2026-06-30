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Six Flags Over Georgia closes new roller coaster for the season

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Theme Parks
Published June 30, 2026 5:15 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 5:15 PM EDT
article

Six Flags Over Georgia is refurbishing the free-spinning roller coaster Georgia Gold Rusher through the 2027 season. (Six Flags Over Georgia)

The Brief

    • Six Flags Over Georgia announced that its new free-spinning roller coaster, Georgia Gold Rusher, will remain closed for the entire current season.
    • The ride manufacturer is making necessary enhancements to the vehicle to improve performance, availability and reliability for park guests.
    • Thrill seekers will have to wait until the 2027 season to experience the high-speed coaster and its unique water features.

AUSTELL, Ga. - A newly-installed roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia will not open to the public this year while the manufacturer works on vehicle upgrades.

Six Flags coaster updates

What we know:

Six Flags Over Georgia officials confirmed the Georgia Gold Rusher roller coaster requires design adjustments and will not operate this season. The manufacturer is currently making enhancements to the ride vehicles to boost overall performance, availability and reliability.

Paul Milliken rides Six Flags' Georgia Gold Rush
Paul Milliken rides Six Flags' Georgia Gold Rush

Paul Milliken rides Six Flags' Georgia Gold Rush

Six Flag Over Georgia's newest ride officially opens to the public on Saturday and launches riders up to a peak of nearly 150 feet while they free-spin the entire way.

The free-spinning coaster originally debuted in 2025, offering high speeds, 360-degree views and specialized water features. Park representatives expressed disappointment over the delay but emphasized that the upgrades will deliver a more consistent experience.

Theme park delays

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact technical details of the vehicle adjustments being made by the manufacturer. The park has also not released a specific opening date for the ride beyond stating it will return for the 2027 season.

Roller coaster future

What's next:

The theme park plans to share more updates regarding the reopening of the attraction as information becomes available. Park officials thanked guests for their patience as they wait for the manufacturer to finish the performance upgrades.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Six Flags Over Georgia, who explained how we got it in an official public statement regarding ride availability.

Theme ParksAustell