New coaster brings a 'Rush' to Six Flags Over Georgia

What do you get when you take 590 feet of U-shaped track, top it with a spinning gondola, and then send it sailing back and forth at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour?

Easy: you get one heck of a morning on Good Day Atlanta!

This morning, we were among the first to ride the long-awaited Georgia Gold Rusher at Six Flags Over Georgia. The ride officially opens to the public on Saturday, and launches riders up to a peak of nearly 150 feet while they free-spin the entire way. Park leaders say the dizzy delight was inspired by Georgia’s late-1800s gold rush and features a fun new fictional character named William "Willy" Gibson, a gold prospector who somehow lures the rest of us onto his hydraulic mining machine!

You may remember that Good Day Atlanta gave viewers an exclusive sneak peek at the construction last year, at which time the planned name was Georgia Surfer. Now, with its "gleaming" new moniker, the attraction is set to become the 13th thrill ride at the park.

Six Flags Over Georgia (275 Riverside Parkway Southwest in Austell) opens for the season at 11 a.m. on Saturday — for information on park hours and admission, click here. And for a first look at the Georgia Gold Rusher, click the video player in this article!