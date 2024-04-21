Shavon Roman gives advice on feeding families, finding inexpensive things to do

Shavon Roman, a financial advisor with Heal Plan Invest, appeared on Good Day Atlanta on Sunday morning to provide insights on summer saving advice.

Roman emphasized the importance of planning ahead when it comes to grocery shopping, advising parents to make a list before heading to the store to avoid overspending. She suggested buying in bulk when it makes sense, but cautioned against overbuying to prevent food waste.

In addition to traditional grocery stores, Roman recommended discount stores like Aldi, Lidl, and Food Depot, as well as farmers markets for saving money on groceries.

To keep dining experiences affordable, Roman suggested having breakfast or lunch outings instead of dinner, as dinner tends to be more expensive. She also encouraged families to get creative by making meals at home, such as hosting a pizza night where children can participate in making their own pizzas.

Regarding summer activities, Roman highlighted free or inexpensive options such as visiting museums during free admission weekends, taking advantage of programs like KidsBowlFree.com for free bowling, and touring local police or fire stations.

Roman also shared her experience visiting Cabbage Patch BabyLand in Cleveland as an example of a memorable and free summer outing.