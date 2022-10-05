Singer-songwriters take center stage at weekend music festival

If you’ve been watching the new FOX hit "Monarch," you know the stories behind the songs can be very dramatic! So, is songwriting always that full of angst? There’s no better place to find out than at a festival full of singer-songwriters happening this weekend in Alpharetta!

We’re talking about the 2022 Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival, which features a packed lineup of more than 30 singer-songwriters from both here in Georgia and beyond. The idea of the popular festival is to take audience members behind the music, allowing the performers to not only sing their song, but also tell the stories of what inspired the music.

Performances will happen on outdoor stages set up in Downtown Alpharetta from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, and various venues in the city will also feature performances both days starting as early as Noon.

Oh…and did we mention admission to the festival is free?

For a full schedule of the weekend’s performances and more information on the locations of the stages, click here. And click the video players in this article for an exclusive preview of this music-filled weekend in Awesome Alpharetta!