Cherokee County man cured of sickle cell anemia complications at Atlanta hospital, he says

Kyle Registre's childhood dream can finally come true now that he says he's been cured of sickle cell complications.

The backstory:

Kyle Registre has known since he was a child that he wanted to become a pilot. But, as he got older, he realized having sickle cell disease would make flying a challenge.

He says the altitude can pose problems for some with the condition.

"It can trigger a pain crisis," said Registre. "And can be tricky for medical clearance to pilot a plane with the FAA's medical examiner."

Registre considered a bone marrow transplant, but no one in his family was a match.

So, he joined a gene therapy clinical trial at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta six years ago.

Doctors removed stem cells from his bone marrow. The stem cells were modified and placed back in Registre's body.

"I haven't had any pain crisis since," said a laughing Registre. "I would say I'm cured."

What we know:

While he has no complications, Registre still has the sickle cell trait that can be passed down if he has children.

With no complications, though, he has been given medical clearance to take his pilot's license test.

"The feeling was great when I first heard I was going to get my medical, just because it had been two-and-a-half years since I had first applied," recalled Registre. "They [Federal Aviation Authority] made me do cognitive tests, MRIs, CAT scans and everything."

He calls the experience a life lesson.

"Go after those dreams, and you will achieve them."

What's next:

To that end, Registre and other sickle cell pilots have created a brand called Privileged Pilots to spread awareness about sickle cell disease and inspire possible pilots.

Later this year, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will open the Marcus Center for Cellular Therapy, a new lab at the Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

The lab is predicted to significantly shorten wait times for cellular and gene therapy by allowing patients to receive the therapies in-house which Registre was not able to do during his treatment.

By the numbers:

According to the Center for Disease Control, sickle cell disease affects roughly 100,000 Americans. The estimated life expectancy of those with the illness is more than 20 years shorter than the average expected.

Sickle cell disease impacts primarily people of African, Latino, South Asian, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern descent. Still, people of African lineage make up roughly 90% of cases in the United States.