Shutdown grounds Air Force Thunderbirds, fighter jets from Atlanta air show

The skies over Falcon Field in Peachtree City will be a little quieter than usual for this year's Atlanta Air Show due to the government shutdown.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and all other military aircraft had to stay home, as Congress fights over how to fund the government.

"The government shutdown mandates that the military cannot participate. So, you know, it's an unfortunate circumstance, but, you know, we as a show had to adapt," said Chris Dirato, a spokesperson for the Air Dot Show tour.

What we know:

"We'll have a number of different types of civilian performers. A couple of World War II-era planes, a P-51 Mustang," Dirato said. "We'll have the Remax parachute team bringing in the American flag, which is always a goosebump moment."

The backstory:

The shutdown, now approaching its tenth day, has had widespread effects across the country.

Locally, it has impacted the lineup at the Atlanta Regional Airport’s big event this weekend.

Organizers were notified that military aircraft are not permitted to participate during the shutdown.

Some on social media said they were incredibly disappointed, some planning to drive hours to see it.

Organizers have not offered refunds, but plan to make it up to attendees by offering complimentary admission to the 2026 show, which is slated to feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

What's next:

Dirato said no refunds are available, and ticketholders must still attend this year to get in free next year.

"Those ticketholders for this year that attend the event will be offered complimentary admission to the 2026 event, which will feature the US Navy Blue Angels," Dirato said.

Even if Congress reaches an agreement this week, the return of the Thunderbirds remains unlikely.

"It would be very difficult. To be perfectly honest with you, I you know, the deadline has basically come and gone," Dirato said.

Falcon Field’s gates will open Saturday at 9 a.m., with performances starting at noon. Tickets are still available and start at around $36.