Shots fired near Georgia Tech, police investigating

article

Police are investigating a shooting near an intersection by Georgia Tech on Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 they responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Northside Drive after reports of shots being fired in the area. The area is close to the campus of Georgia Tech.

FOX 5 cameras saw police officers blocking part of Northside Drive while officers worked in the area.

At this time, investigators say they do not believe anyone was injured in the shooting.

Officers have one person detained in connection with the investigation. It is not clear how they are connected with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.