article

Shots were fired during an FBI raid in DeKalb County on Friday, police say.

Agents with the FBI were serving an arrest warrant on a home just before 4:30 p.m. along Alta Drive.

Investigators say four rounds were fired.

No one was injured.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities have not released any details about the arrest.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect would be facing additional charges.