Shots fired at DeKalb County home: Family left unharmed but shaken

The Brief Shots were fired at a DeKalb County family's home off busy Candler Road, causing damage but no injuries. The homeowner expressed concern for personal and family safety, noting this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. DeKalb County Police are investigating the shooting, and the suspect remains at large; the public is encouraged to provide information anonymously.



There were scary moments for a DeKalb County family after they say someone fired shots at their home earlier this week. It happened at a home off busy Candler Road and left damage. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

What they're saying:

"It's a violation of your own personal safety and your family's safety," the homeowner said.

This man doesn't want to be identified, as whoever fired shots into his home Wednesday afternoon while his wife was inside is still on the run.

"Originally, she thought it was a car that just backfired, but she went upstairs and saw one of the windows had been shot out," the homeowner said.

The man walked FOX 5 through the damage in the home.

"The pane of glass on the exterior of the window. Luckily, it was shot, I think, from far away, and it was a small caliber bullet that didn't go through this second pane," the man said.

There is a bullet hole on the side of the home as well. It happened just off Candler Road, and the side road is busy itself.

"My wife and I are planning on having kids, and that's one of our spare bedrooms where a nursery could be in the future, so that's a concern as well," the man said.

He says he has no clue who could be responsible and says it's not the first time.

"A couple of years ago, a similar story except in the middle of the night. Similar bullet holes through the same window and wall and then above the attic as well," the man said.

Those bullets went through the home. He's grateful no one was hurt either time.

"Do you realize what could have happened to someone if you shot the right house at the right spot and the right person was on the other side of the wall or window? The other side of that, too, is what if there was someone on the other side watching you do it and was ready to respond?" the man said.

What's next:

DeKalb County Police say they are investigating.

What you can do:

If you know anything, come forward. You can remain anonymous.