Man wounded in shootout outside Phipps Plaza movie theater

A shooting at a popular Buckhead shopping center sent one man to the hospital early Friday morning.

At around 2 a.m., Atlanta police got a call to Phipps Plaza in response to reports of a shooting.

"When units arrived on scene they located a 26-year-old male who was shot multiple times to both legs," Atlanta Police Department Captain Joshua Holt said.

Holt said the early investigation indicates a group was leaving a late-night movie when a fight broke out in the parking lot.

"It appears, well, what we're getting so far is they were coming from the movies, which should have been the last showing of the night. The shooting happened once they got outside the movie theater," he said.

Officers found evidence that more than one person was firing a weapon.

"The evidence is showing multiple weapons fired and that it was an isolated dispute between two parties," he said.

Medics transported the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is currently recovering from his injuries. Officers say they do not know of any other injuries.

Investigators are now focused on tracking down everyone involved.

"We're in the process now of trying to review video of the mall surveillance cameras to try and locate a suspect and or what happened in this incident, it's an ongoing investigation though," Holt said.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.