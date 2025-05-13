Shooting victim seeks aid from Atlanta fire station

The Brief A 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest sought help at a southwest Atlanta fire station and was transported to a hospital. The shooting occurred at Oakland City West End Apartments, and the victim went to the fire station for medical assistance. The incident is under investigation by the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit, with no names released yet.



A man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest sought help at a southwest Atlanta fire station Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting is now under investigation.

What we know:

Officers responded at around 4:47 p.m. to Fire Rescue Station 14 located at 1203 Lee Street SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 30-year-old man who was alert, conscious and breathing despite the injury. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred at the Oakland City West End Apartments located in the 1100 block of Oakland Lane SW. Police said the victim then made his way to the fire station to get medical assistance.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

Detectives from the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating the incident.