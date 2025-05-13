Shooting victim seeks aid from Atlanta fire station
ATLANTA - A man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest sought help at a southwest Atlanta fire station Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting is now under investigation.
What we know:
Officers responded at around 4:47 p.m. to Fire Rescue Station 14 located at 1203 Lee Street SW.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 30-year-old man who was alert, conscious and breathing despite the injury. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators determined that the shooting occurred at the Oakland City West End Apartments located in the 1100 block of Oakland Lane SW. Police said the victim then made his way to the fire station to get medical assistance.
What we don't know:
The names of those involved have not been released.
Detectives from the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating the incident.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.