Police search for suspect after shooting on Treecrest Parkway in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in a neighborhood east of Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded Wednesday afternoon to the East Perimeter Point apartments locate in the 400 block of Treecrest Parkway, where they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or confirmed if anyone is in custody.

DeKalb County police investigate a shooting that left one person seriously injured along Treecrest Parkway in southeast DeKalb County on Nov. 12, 2025. (FOX 5)

The name and condition of the victim have not been released.

What's next:

Authorities said the search for the suspect remains active and ongoing.