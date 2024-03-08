1 injured in shooting near MARTA Five Points Station Friday morning

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting on Alabama Street SW near the MARTA Five Points Station.

Police received a call about the shooting shortly after 6:30 a.m.

According to police, it appears two men were fighting on a bus before exiting at Alabama and Broad Street SW. At that time, one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other one in the face.

The injured man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Eastbound and westbound trips from that bus stop are currently blocked and being re-routed because of the police activity, according to MARTA.

Street traffic may also be impacted in the area.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.