Live coverage: Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting leaves several injured

By Daniel Miller
Updated 3:48PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

A fire official says 8 to 10 people were injured after a shooting near the Chiefs' championship parade in Kansas City, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. 

At the conclusion of the rally, there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck, a KCPD spokesperson told WDAF-TV in Kansas City. 

People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The news outlet reported that two armed people have been detained, pending further investigation, police said.

Authorities said they are working to clear Union Station and will release people inside the building once that is complete.

People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Police are telling Super Bowl revelers to leave the area and avoid the Union Station parking garage.

"Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims.  Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through," Kansas City Police posted on the X, formerly Twitter.

Police respond after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

