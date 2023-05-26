Shooting outside Steak n' Shake in Smyrna injures 1

article

One person was taken to the hospital after a fight outside a Steak n' Shake in Smyrna turned into gunfire Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the burger chain, which is located along Cobb Parkway SE.

According to Smyrna Police, an adult male was shot during the argument and taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Police say this is an active investigation. They did not say if the shooter was in custody.

