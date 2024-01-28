Shooting on Lockwood Drive in SW Atlanta

article

Atlanta police say two people were shot on Jan. 27 in the 1200 block of Lockwood Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Police say they responded to a person shot call at around 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers were alerted to a possible second victim who arrived at a hospital in Cobb County with a gunshot wound to the hand.

It appears there was a dispute that escalated to gunfire, according to the police.

The names of those who were involved has not been released.