Police investigating deadly shooting at DeKalb County subdivision

Police are investigating a deadly early-morning shooting at a DeKalb County subdivision.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday on a cul-de-sac in the Oakwood Manor subdivision.

According to police, they arrived at the scene to find a victim shot to death.

A neighbor said he captured on his Ring camera video of two cars driving by the subdivision and then speeding off after the shots were fired.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.