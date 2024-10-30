Shooting near fast-food joint in northwest Atlanta leaves woman injured

A woman is recovering from a graze wound she received during a northwest Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant located in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW near Fairburn Road NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 24-year-old woman with a graze wound to her hip.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation by the APD Aggravated Assault Unit.