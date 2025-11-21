Person shot at Metropolitan and Moreland avenues in SE Atlanta
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Metropolitan and Moreland avenues in southeast Atlanta.
According to preliminary reports, officers located an unidentified male at the intersection with a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing.
This story is developing. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
The Source: Information obtained from The Atlanta Police Department.