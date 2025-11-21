Expand / Collapse search

Person shot at Metropolitan and Moreland avenues in SE Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 21, 2025 10:19pm EST
SE Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Metropolitan and Moreland avenues in southeast Atlanta.

According to preliminary reports, officers located an unidentified male at the intersection with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing.

This story is developing. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

The Source: Information obtained from The Atlanta Police Department.

SE AtlantaCrime and Public Safety