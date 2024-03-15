Police investigating shooting in Kennesaw neighborhood

article

Police are investigating a shooting in a Cobb County neighborhood early Friday morning.

Officials have confirmed that a shooting happened overnight on McGuire Drive off Jiles Road in Kennesaw.

FOX 5 cameras saw heavy police presence in the neighborhood and crime scene tape near a home.

Investigators have shared no details about what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Kennesaw Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.