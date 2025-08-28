Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for 2 'dangerous' suspects in shooting on MARTA train

Published  August 28, 2025 5:57am EDT
Police say the two suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward to anyone who can help them identify two suspects in a shooting onboard a MARTA train in July.
    • Investigators say the shooting happened on the morning of July 26 as a train was approaching the Buckhead Station. One passenger was taken to the hospital.
    • Police say the two suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two suspects wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on a MARTA train.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

The backstory:

Investigators say the shooting happened on the morning of July 26 as a train was approaching the Buckhead Station. 

According to officials, a passenger on the train was grazed by a bullet.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover from his injuries.

Police at MARTA Buckhead Station after a shooting on a train. (FOX 5)

The shooting took place on the southbound track. Train service continued on the northbound track while the investigation was ongoing.

MARTA police told FOX 5 that they believed the man who was injured was the aggressor of the situation. 

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man and a woman who they say were suspects in the shooting.

Investigators say both people boarded the train at the MARTA West End Station.

The man is described as wearing a black shirt with the world "raw" on it, stone-wash jeans, and slides. The woman was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and dark-colored slides.

Police say both should be considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or text CSGA to 738477.

The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Atlanta Police Department and previous FOX 5 reporting.

