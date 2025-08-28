Police searching for 2 'dangerous' suspects in shooting on MARTA train
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two suspects wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on a MARTA train.
Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
The backstory:
Investigators say the shooting happened on the morning of July 26 as a train was approaching the Buckhead Station.
According to officials, a passenger on the train was grazed by a bullet.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover from his injuries.
Police at MARTA Buckhead Station after a shooting on a train. (FOX 5)
The shooting took place on the southbound track. Train service continued on the northbound track while the investigation was ongoing.
MARTA police told FOX 5 that they believed the man who was injured was the aggressor of the situation.
What we know:
On Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man and a woman who they say were suspects in the shooting.
Investigators say both people boarded the train at the MARTA West End Station.
The man is described as wearing a black shirt with the world "raw" on it, stone-wash jeans, and slides. The woman was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and dark-colored slides.
Police say both should be considered armed and dangerous.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or text CSGA to 738477.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Atlanta Police Department and previous FOX 5 reporting.