Police searching for 2 'dangerous' suspects in shooting on MARTA train

article

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward to anyone who can help them identify two suspects in a shooting onboard a MARTA train in July. Investigators say the shooting happened on the morning of July 26 as a train was approaching the Buckhead Station. One passenger was taken to the hospital. Police say the two suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.



Atlanta police are searching for two suspects wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on a MARTA train.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

The backstory:

Investigators say the shooting happened on the morning of July 26 as a train was approaching the Buckhead Station.

According to officials, a passenger on the train was grazed by a bullet.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover from his injuries.

Police at MARTA Buckhead Station after a shooting on a train. (FOX 5)

The shooting took place on the southbound track. Train service continued on the northbound track while the investigation was ongoing.

MARTA police told FOX 5 that they believed the man who was injured was the aggressor of the situation.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man and a woman who they say were suspects in the shooting.

Investigators say both people boarded the train at the MARTA West End Station.

The man is described as wearing a black shirt with the world "raw" on it, stone-wash jeans, and slides. The woman was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and dark-colored slides.

Police say both should be considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or text CSGA to 738477.