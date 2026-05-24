2 injured in shooting on Lee Street SW in Atlanta

The Brief Responding officers located two victims, ages 44 and 49, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital by ambulance and were alert, conscious, and breathing. Investigators say the victims provided conflicting stories about the incident.



Atlanta police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding a late-night shooting in southwest Atlanta that left two men wounded.

Double shooting on Lee Street SW

What we know:

On Saturday night, officers were called to the 500 block of 535 Lee Street SW regarding a person shot. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered two male victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

The first victim, a 49-year-old male, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder. The second victim, a 44-year-old male, had sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the hand. Both men were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Conflicting accounts and active investigation

What we don't know:

Officers say both wounded men provided conflicting accounts regarding how the shooting actually occurred.

A clear motive or sequence of events has not yet been established.

No information has been released regarding potential suspects or whether the two men shot at each other.