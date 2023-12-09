Shooting involving Fayetteville police officer under investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Fayetteville Police Department with a shooting involving one of their officers.

The shooting was reported around 4:20 p.m. in the area of Beauregard Boulevard and Paces Drive.

The area around Beauregard Boulevard and Paces Drive is being shut down as police work the scene. Residents are being asked to stay away.

It's unclear if an officer was injured.

