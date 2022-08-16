Shooting investigation underway at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment complex.

The incident was reported at the Aspen Court Apartments, located on the 1630 block of Stanton Road in southwest Atlanta.

Officers could be seen focusing on an area near a parking lot of the complex. According to Atlanta police, a man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

FOX 5 is working to learn more.