Shooting investigation shuts down multiple lanes on GA-400 near Glenridge Connector

article

Multiple lanes have been shut down on GA-400 as police investigate a shooting on the highway.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway just before the Glenridge Connector.

FOX 5 cameras on the scene saw a Toyota 4Runner with multiple bullet holes on the side of the highway.

Sandy Springs police are investigating the shooting. Officials have not shared details about any injuries or what led up to the shots.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Billy Heath/FOX 4)

Two lanes of the highway have been closed while officers work at the scene.

Drivers should plan for delays and look for alternate routes.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.