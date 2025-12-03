Shootout inside Conyers restaurant leads to standoff, suspect arrested

The Brief Shots fired inside Chiquitos Cantina and Grill, prompting customers to return fire. Suspect fled and later barricaded himself inside a home about a mile away. Police negotiated a peaceful surrender; no injuries were reported.



A shooting inside a Conyers restaurant Tuesday night led to an hours-long police search and standoff before officers arrested a suspect at a nearby home, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident began around 9 p.m. at Chiquitos Cantina and Grill on Old Salem Road. Conyers police said the man discharged a firearm inside the restaurant, firing toward customers, including children. Two patrons who were armed returned fire, forcing the gunman out into the parking lot.

Police said the suspect fired back toward the restaurant before running away. Despite multiple gunshots exchanged, no one inside the business was injured.

Officers tracked the suspect to a residence about a mile away at the intersection of Oak Forest and a nearby main thoroughfare. Investigators said the man barricaded himself inside, believing responding officers were federal agents.

A standoff lasting several hours ended when police took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Police cleared the neighborhood early Wednesday, and the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released his name. It is also unknown why the suspect fired shots inside the restaurant.