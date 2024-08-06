Man shot to death in front yard of DeKalb County home, police investigating

Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a DeKalb County home.

The shooting happened sometime before 3:30 a.m. at a home on West Mountain Street near Stone Mountain.

While details about the shooting are limited, officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that they found a man shot in the chest in the front yard of the home.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

Police did say that they do not have anyone in custody and are working to identify the gunman.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.