Shooting at Bouldercrest Road apartment complex under investigation

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating overnight gunfire that struck an apartment on Bouldercrest Road. A neighbor reported hearing multiple shots and seeing a white SUV speed away from the scene. Police have not yet confirmed whether anyone was hit, and the investigation is ongoing.



Police are investigating an overnight shooting along Bouldercrest Road after gunfire struck a nearby apartment, startling residents and sending officers to the scene early Monday.

What we know:

A neighbor told FOX 5 he was inside his unit when he suddenly heard a barrage of shots outside.

The gunfire hit his apartment, though no injuries from the apartment complex have been officially reported. The neighbor said the shots came without warning, followed by a vehicle speeding away from the area.

What we don't know:

As of Monday morning, DeKalb County police are still working to gather details and determine what led up to the gunfire.

What's next:

This is a developing story, and officials are expected to release more information as the investigation continues.