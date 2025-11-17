Shooting at Bouldercrest Road apartment complex under investigation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating an overnight shooting along Bouldercrest Road after gunfire struck a nearby apartment, startling residents and sending officers to the scene early Monday.
What we know:
A neighbor told FOX 5 he was inside his unit when he suddenly heard a barrage of shots outside.
The gunfire hit his apartment, though no injuries from the apartment complex have been officially reported. The neighbor said the shots came without warning, followed by a vehicle speeding away from the area.
What we don't know:
As of Monday morning, DeKalb County police are still working to gather details and determine what led up to the gunfire.
What's next:
This is a developing story, and officials are expected to release more information as the investigation continues.