Shooting at Bouldercrest Road apartment complex under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 17, 2025 5:33am EST
DeKalb County
Shooting investigation on Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County

A shooting investigation is underway on Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County. It is unconfirmed if anyone was shot during the incident.

The Brief

    • DeKalb County police are investigating overnight gunfire that struck an apartment on Bouldercrest Road.
    • A neighbor reported hearing multiple shots and seeing a white SUV speed away from the scene.
    • Police have not yet confirmed whether anyone was hit, and the investigation is ongoing.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating an overnight shooting along Bouldercrest Road after gunfire struck a nearby apartment, startling residents and sending officers to the scene early Monday.

What we know:

A neighbor told FOX 5 he was inside his unit when he suddenly heard a barrage of shots outside.

The gunfire hit his apartment, though no injuries from the apartment complex have been officially reported. The neighbor said the shots came without warning, followed by a vehicle speeding away from the area.

What we don't know:

As of Monday morning, DeKalb County police are still working to gather details and determine what led up to the gunfire.

What's next:

This is a developing story, and officials are expected to release more information as the investigation continues.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County police and a resident of the apartment complex. 

