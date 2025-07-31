4 hospitalized after shooting at NW Atlanta apartment complex

Four people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting late Wednesday night at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

At this time, officials say no suspects are in custody.

What we know:

Authorities say officers were called to the Flipper Temple Apartments on the 2400 block of Abner Terrace NW around 11 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

When investigators got to the scene, they reportedly found four people who had been shot in one of the complex's units.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The late-night shooting happened on Abner Terrace in northwest Atlanta. (FOX 5)

Paramedics rushed all four victims to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials did not share an update on their condition, but said that the injuries appeared to not be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Investigators are hoping surveillance video will help them piece together what led up to the gunfire and identify who pulled the trigger.

At this time, officials have not released any details about the victims outside of saying they were all adults.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.