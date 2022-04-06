Shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex leaves man seriously injured

article

A man is seriously injured after an early morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. at a gated community on the 800 block of Eloise Court.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 30-year-old shot in the upper body inside one of the apartments.

According to investigators, the victim was visiting his cousin at the time of the shooting and was injured after an argument with the cousin's boyfriend escalated into gunfire.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are still working to figure out more details. Officials have not yet release the identity of the victim or the suspect.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.