Shooting along Austell Powder Springs Road under investigation

article

Police are investigating a shooting along Austell Powder Springs Road on Tuesday evening.

FOX 5 cameras caught a large police and fire department presence at the scene, with officers and firefighters putting up caution tape around a house.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 5200 block of Austell Powder Springs Road near Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway.

What we don't know:

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.

Law enforcement officials have not released information about any suspects or victims.

What's next:

Authorities said updates will be provided as appropriate.