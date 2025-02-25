Expand / Collapse search

Shooting along Austell Powder Springs Road under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 25, 2025 11:41pm EST
Cobb County
Cobb County police investigate a shooting in the area of 5200 block of Austell Powder Springs Road near Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway on Feb. 25, 2025. article

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting along Austell Powder Springs Road on Tuesday evening.

FOX 5 cameras caught a large police and fire department presence at the scene, with officers and firefighters putting up caution tape around a house.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 5200 block of Austell Powder Springs Road near Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway. 

What we don't know:

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.

Law enforcement officials have not released information about any suspects or victims.

What's next:

Authorities said updates will be provided as appropriate.

The Source: The Cobb County Police Department provided the details for this article. 

