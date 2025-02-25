Shooting along Austell Powder Springs Road under investigation
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting along Austell Powder Springs Road on Tuesday evening.
FOX 5 cameras caught a large police and fire department presence at the scene, with officers and firefighters putting up caution tape around a house.
What we know:
According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 5200 block of Austell Powder Springs Road near Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway.
What we don't know:
The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.
Law enforcement officials have not released information about any suspects or victims.
What's next:
Authorities said updates will be provided as appropriate.
The Source: The Cobb County Police Department provided the details for this article.