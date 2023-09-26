Shoe sale gone wrong, man robbed at Stone Mountain gas station

article

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a couple who reportedly robbed a man at a gas station after setting up a meet to sell him a pair of Balenciaga shoes.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sept. 1 at Shell gas station at 5260 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say that the victim had made an arrangement to meet the couple buy a pair of Balenciaga shoes along with two other pairs of shoes.

The couple arrived at the gas station in a black SUV and the victim handed $1,600 to the male. The Balenciaga shoes were handed over and the man then began searching for the other two pairs of shoes.

The victim claims the woman then told the man that the sale was taking too long and handed him a gun. The man then pointed the gun at the victim and took back the shoes. The couple then left in their SUV, headed towards Rockbridge Road.

The victim says the female was white with a red tattoo above her eye. The man has facial hair and dreads that were pulled back. They were driving a bronze or brown Ford Explorer.

Local law enforcement authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. To assist with the investigation, please contact Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) detectives at 770-513-5300. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or tips can be submitted online at www.stopcrimeATL.com . Tipsters providing valuable information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case may be eligible for a cash reward.



